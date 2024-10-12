Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Raised by Zacks Research (TSE:CP)

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.13.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$112.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$112.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

