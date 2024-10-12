Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BOS)

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOS. CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$6.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.11%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

