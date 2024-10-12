Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HZO)

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE HZO opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $702.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 610,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 110,601 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 295,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,451 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

