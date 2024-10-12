Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $10.50. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

