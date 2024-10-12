Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,594,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

