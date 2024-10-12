Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,685 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $257,857.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,412 shares in the company, valued at $30,385,102.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $74,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 57.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after buying an additional 1,232,909 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after buying an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 695,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 182,535 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

