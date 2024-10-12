Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 2.6 %

REED opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

