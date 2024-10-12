Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,754,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

