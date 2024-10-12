Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 57,363 NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Separately, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NeueHealth Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NEUE opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.78. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.
About NeueHealth
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NeueHealth
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.