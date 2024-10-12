Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 57,363 NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Separately, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEUE opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.78. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

NeueHealth ( NYSE:NEUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($6.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 90.79%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeueHealth, Inc. will post -9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

