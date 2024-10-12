Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Trinseo worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $30,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 388.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 425,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 338,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.63. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.32%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 50,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $171,534.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,534. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $171,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,534. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 265,600 shares of company stock valued at $748,084. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

