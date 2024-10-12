Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $307,000 Position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Performance Shipping worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Shipping Stock Down 1.3 %

PSHG stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Performance Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 62.19%. The business had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Shipping

About Performance Shipping

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.