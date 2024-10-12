Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $307,000 Position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Performance Shipping worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Shipping Stock Down 1.3 %
PSHG stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Performance Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
About Performance Shipping
