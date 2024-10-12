Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $326,000 Position in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) by 675.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Golden Matrix Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GMGI opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Golden Matrix Group Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.