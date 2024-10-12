Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,043 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of GEE Group worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. GEE Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEE Group ( NYSE:JOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About GEE Group

(Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

