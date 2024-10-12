Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Identiv worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 156.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 54.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

INVE stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

