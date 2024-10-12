Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

