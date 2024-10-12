Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 7.1% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 659,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Skillsoft ( NYSE:SKIL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.96) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.39 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. Analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

