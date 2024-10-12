Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $89.09.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

