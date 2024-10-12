Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Repsol to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
