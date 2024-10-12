Reviewing Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) & Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Papa Johns International and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Johns International 0 6 7 0 2.54 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa Johns International presently has a consensus target price of $58.82, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given Papa Johns International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Papa Johns International is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Papa Johns International has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Papa Johns International and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Johns International 3.25% -19.85% 10.37% Yoshiharu Global -26.79% -146.14% -20.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Papa Johns International and Yoshiharu Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Johns International $2.14 billion 0.77 $82.10 million $2.08 24.29 Yoshiharu Global $10.66 million 0.70 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.79

Papa Johns International has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Johns International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Papa Johns International beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. It also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark internationally. Papa John’s International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

