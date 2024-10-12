Richard Harry Sauer Sells 3,134 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $240.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

