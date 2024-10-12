Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $278,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,102,528.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 3.3 %

CYTK stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

