Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Meyer Malka Sells 3,225,806 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $8,299,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

