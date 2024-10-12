Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Meyer Malka Sells 3,225,806 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of HOOD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on HOOD
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $8,299,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.