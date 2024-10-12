Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,551,789 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,831,000 after buying an additional 451,370 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $9.70 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

