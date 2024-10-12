Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.33 and traded as low as C$56.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$56.50, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.