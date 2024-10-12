Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,316 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.8 %

ROL opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.