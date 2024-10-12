Roth Capital Comments on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.99.

Shares of ENPH opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after buying an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,128,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

