Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$163.38.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$170.38 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$170.53. The company has a market cap of C$240.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$148.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8820355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,115. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,115. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. Insiders sold 144,770 shares of company stock worth $23,959,265 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.