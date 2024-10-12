RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and traded as low as $34.48. RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 46,971 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.13. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

