Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,157 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sabre were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after acquiring an additional 678,588 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838,230 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,761,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,055.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

