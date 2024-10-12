Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LW opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.