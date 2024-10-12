Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,277 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

