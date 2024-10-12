Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,770. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

