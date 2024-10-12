Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,679 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

