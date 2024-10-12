Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,573 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 80.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

