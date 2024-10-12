Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. XN LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after acquiring an additional 698,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -33.07%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

