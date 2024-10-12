Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.64 and a 200 day moving average of $165.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

