Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,934,000 after buying an additional 209,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,232,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,197,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $83.85.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 366.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.