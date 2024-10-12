Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Barrons 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Barrons 400 ETF alerts:

Separately, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Barrons 400 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $72.84 on Friday. Barrons 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $72.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Barrons 400 ETF Company Profile

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrons 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrons 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.