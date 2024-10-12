Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $951,000 in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

AESI opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,669,310.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 951,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $524,117. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AESI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

