Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $974,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 152,498 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,404,000 after buying an additional 524,175 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 470,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.0 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

