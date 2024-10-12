Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ON by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

