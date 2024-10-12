Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,049,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GATX by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of GATX by 396.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Price Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

