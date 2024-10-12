Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 474,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after buying an additional 410,379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of SKX opened at $67.54 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

