Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,597 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,021 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

