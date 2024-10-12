Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2,384.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,380,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,227,932. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,669,789.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $309.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.83.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

