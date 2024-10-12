Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J. M. Smucker



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

