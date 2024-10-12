Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $957,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

