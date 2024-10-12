Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $988,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,451.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,423 shares of company stock valued at $30,818,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $53.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

