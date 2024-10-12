Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

FOXA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

