Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.89 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 268.75 ($3.52). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.54), with a volume of 584,526 shares changing hands.

Schroder Oriental Income Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £660.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5,410.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.22.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

